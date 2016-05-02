Congressman Chris Gibson not running for governor in 2018

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Chris Gibson released the following statement on Monday:

“Over the past 35 years, I’ve had the great honor and privilege of serving our country – first, for 29 years in the military and now six in Congress. In recent months, my family and I have had the opportunity to travel New York State, meeting new friends in 48 counties. I appreciate greatly the warm welcomes and support I have received, and the time so many have dedicated to our mission to change the state. For that, I can only say thank you.

“The last year has also brought into greater clarity what our next steps should be as a family. Mary Jo and I have three teenagers who are in their last years at home. In addition, I was just offered and accepted a position with Williams College as a Visiting Lecturer on Leadership beginning in February 2017, and anticipate accepting other academic positions shortly. Ultimately, for our family, the opportunity to spend increased time together balanced with a return to academia was one we could not pass up.

“Therefore, I will not be running for Governor in 2018. At the conclusion of my term in the U.S. House of Representatives, I will be leaving politics and starting this new direction with my family. In the near-term, I will be closing my exploratory committee. For our donors to that committee, we’ll be refunding contributions we’ve received.

“I will be working hard to finish strong and transition well to whomever voters choose as the next Representative for the 19th District. I truly believe that this is an exceptional country and our best days are still in front of us.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve.”