Mouth Mobile makes a pit-stop in Albany for veterans in need of dental care

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Aspen Dental is on a mission to make sure our country’s veterans are getting the dental care they deserve. The company’s “Mouth Mobile” was parked on the Empire State Plaza Monday doing just that.

The 42-foot-long “Mouth Mobile” is a fully-equipped dental office on wheels. Aspen’s “healthy mouth movement” helped more than 4,000 veterans across the country receive nearly $3 million worth of free dental care last year alone. People like navy veteran Eric Torres of Albany who had some fillings replaced.

“There are no words to express my gratitude for people that help people on a day-to-day basis like this,” said Eric Torres, navy veteran.

And the VA doesn’t cover dental benefits unless a veteran is 100% disabled, among some other classifications that many of our vets don’t qualify for.

“They either don’t have the insurance or don’t have the means or the resources to know where to go or what options they do have,” said Emily Boyd, “Mouth Mobile” manager

If you didn’t get a chance to visit the “Mouth Mobile” on Monday, Aspen Dental will once again be sponsoring their “free day of service” on June 25. Just reach out to your local office for more information.