WATCH: Indiana man skydives for 90th birthday

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — How would you celebrate a 90th birthday? A Clinton County man jumped out of a plane for his big milestone.

Robert Curtis of Frankfort, a World War II veteran, skydove to celebrate entering his 9th decade.

“I’ve always wanted to skydive, but I thought I’d wait until I was old enough, until I was 90,” he said.

He teamed up with an expert at Skydive Indianapolis for the jump.

How did it got? “I loved it,” he said upon his safe return to the ground.

Curtis also jumped in honor of his brother, who passed away Monday.

He said the two planned on completing a jump together.

Curtis told officials at Skydive Indianapolis that he received a birthday card from his brother the day after he passed away.

“This man is an inspiration. There’s his ageless sense of adventure, but theres also his determination to follow this dream amidst personal sorrow,” Skydive Indianapolis Owner Bob Daugherty said. “Naturally, our instructors made sure he was safe, and that he had an experience of a lifetime.”