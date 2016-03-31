Bank of Bennington lending mortgages in Hoosick Falls again

Related Coverage Complete Coverage: Hoosick Falls water contamination crisis

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Now that the state Department of Health has deemed Hoosick Falls municipal water safe to drink, the Bank of Bennington is again granting mortgages in the village.

The water contamination crisis affected more than just the drinking water. The housing market also took a huge hit. Trustco Bank and the Bank of Bennington stopped granting mortgages.

But on Wednesday, the NYSDOH announced the chemical PFOA was at barely detectable levels. Hoosick Falls realtor Robin Gardner said people in the process of buying a home are finally getting approval from the bank. In addition, those who want to sell and had been advised not to do so until the water crisis was resolved, can now put homes on the market.

“People want to move,” Gardner said. “They are either working in a different state in that case. Another person was driving two hours away each way to get to work. They wanted to get on with their life. They had other houses picked out, so it was very frustrating.”

Gardner said for those hoping to see a For Sale sign in their yards, the time to list it is now.

“People that are selling their house – a lot of people have waited for the water to clear up – they are calling for us to list the house,” she said. “And some of the people that have been in the process of buying homes got the OK from the bank.”

Since Wednesday, four people have listed their homes with Gardner, and she’s conducting a showing with an interested buyer Thursday night.

She said most buyers are from the area, and she doesn’t expect to see outsiders flocking to Hoosick Falls because of the stigma related to the water crisis.