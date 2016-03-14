NEWS10 ABC’s Heather Kovar rounds up with the Clydesdales in the Capital region

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some large, rare horses are making an appearance in the Capital Region.

A horse named King lives up to his name, weighing more than 2,000 lbs. He’s one of six rare black and white Clydesdales you can meet Thursday.

This express Clydesdale stands about 6 ½ feet to the top of the shoulder. Manager Josh Minschull says king has quite an appetite.

“He eats about 30 pounds of hay per day and ten to 12 pounds of grain,” said Josh Minschull.

He drinks up to 20 gallons of water per day. The express Clydesdales are on the road about 220 days a year and you can see them in places like parades and fundraisers.

“The black Clydesdales only make up about ten percent of the breed. So there are only a few hundred of them in the United States,” the manager said.

They’re in the area for Thursday’s grand opening of the Albany Franchise of Employment Express Professionals in Rosewood Plaza. From 11a.m. to 1 p.m. you can ride in the same carriage as Prince William and Kate did on a visit to Canada and the U.S.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can take pictures with the Clydesdales for free. You’re just asked to make a donation to Oak Hill School in Scotia. Oak Hill School is a not for profit school that works with special needs kids from all over the Capital Region.

Jordan Modiano is the local franchise owner of employment express professionals. He chose Oak Hill for the fundraiser.

“They’ve just been given approval to expand their class size and add some new classrooms so we figured what better way to help people than to help Oak Hill School,” said Modiano.

We checked in on the gentle giants at Victoria Acres Equine Facility in Guilderland. Cindy McDonald is president of the board there.

“It’s a non-profit organization that’s here to help individuals adults and kids and veterans with disabilities and we do it through equine therapy,” said McDonald

She says its part of their healing therapy, and they do it mostly through volunteers.