UAlbany Women lacrosse win in dominating fashion at home over Villanova 14-2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – University at Albany women’s lacrosse (2-2) picked up a 14-2 home win at the hands of Villanova (1-7) on Sunday afternoon. Julie Cryderman (5 points), Alie Jimerson (6 points) and Dakotah Savitcheff (5 goals) sealed the win on up front for the Great Danes.

UAlbany used an unanswered seven-goal start to take the early upper hand. Jimerson kicked off scoring with less than four minutes gone in the first half, followed by three strikes from Savitcheff. Cryderman got on the board from Jimerson 10 minutes into the game.

Villanova swapped goalkeepers after the Purple & Gold extended its lead to 4-0, while Courtney Henderson had seen just two shots between the pipes for the Great Danes.

At the draw control circle, John Battaglino’s squad complimented its impressive offensive performance. Sarah Martin, Emily Mizer, Cryderman and Savitcheff combined to post a 4-1 draw win advantage in the opening 10 minutes of the contest.

After Cryderman converted from Jimerson once more to earn a 5-0 advantage, Martin dished off to Jimerson to find her way into the assist column. The teams went scoreless until late in the half, combining for seven turnovers in 10 minutes. Villanova ended the shutout rally with less than 30 seconds remaining in the period on a free position shot.

The Great Danes out-shot the Wildcats 11-4 in the opening 30 minutes, and recorded a narrow 5-4 edge on the draw. Jimerson registered five of her six points in the first half on two goals and three assists.

Making an appearance in the midfield, Christine Johnson followed up a draw win with her first goal of the year to kick off the second half. Less than three minutes later, Jimerson connected with Savitcheff for a 9-1 UAlbany lead.

Johnson marked a new single-game high with her second goal with 22 minutes left. The senior’s seventh career goal came on a free position shot for a 10-2 advantage. Twenty seconds later, former Bethlehem Central standout Kaylee Rickert notched her first career goal unassisted.

In the 14-2 victory, the UAlbany defense allowed just 10 shots and posted a perfect 15-15 clearing percentage. The Great Danes also committed just two turnovers in the second half.

Dakotah Savitcheff’s five-goal performance puts her at ninth in all-time program career goals. The junior passed Mel Rorie (’12) and Rachael Burek (’13) against the Wildcats. She recorded her third straight game with three goals or more on Sunday.

Alie Jimerson’s four assists against Villanova place the sophomore at No. 8 all-time in program career assists with 47.

Next up, UAlbany women’s lacrosse hosts Wagner (1-4) on Saturday, March 19 at 3:00 p.m., as the second game of a doubleheader. The Great Danes welcome back former assistant coach and Bethlehem Central standout Katie Rowan, in her first season as the head coach of the Seahawks.