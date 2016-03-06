NYC Uber passenger claims driver used fake vomit to charge cleanup fee

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – – A passenger using the alternative taxi service Uber, claims she fell victim to a scam.

A New York City woman claims her Uber driver planted fake vomit and then charged her a cleanup fee, a scam that has been reported in Los Angeles, Tampa, and other cities, reports Epoch Times.

The passenger, Meredith Mandel, says she took an Uber with her boyfriend and another friend, without incident. That was until the next morning when she checked her account and noticed a $200 cleaning charge, added onto the $19 fare, without any additional explanation.

The Uber driver, only identified by his first name, Muhammad, claims she and her companions were drunk, and went a step further, sharing pictures that allegedly showed vomit.

Still, Mandel insists she, nor any of her traveling companions vomited and says Muhammad’s evidence is not only questionable, it’s infuriating.

“I was infuriated, because I realized that it actually is a scam,” Mandel said in an interview with Gothamist, a New York blog.

Mandel said the photos appear to show portions of the car’s front seat and dashboard, but Mandel insists she and her friends rode in the back seats. The photos also did not contain her face or her friends, and says the metadata showing the date and time stamp of the photos had been wiped clean.