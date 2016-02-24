Class action lawsuit filed over chemical in NY village water

Related Coverage Complete Coverage: Hoosick Falls water contamination crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York City law firm has filed a federal class-action suit against two companies identified by state regulators as potentially responsible for contamination in the village of Hoosick Falls’ water supply.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses Honeywell International and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics of negligence related to hazardous chemical PFOA that was found in Hoosick Falls’s water. The suit seeks a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages.

PFOA has been linked to serious health concerns such as cancer.

The lawsuit was filed by Weitz & Luxenberg.

READ THE FULL LAWSUIT: Hoosick Falls Class Action Complaint (Court Filed Feb 24 2016)

Erin Brockovich, a consumer advocate working with the firm, visited Hoosick Falls in January to meet with residents after the Environmental Protection Agency warned them not to drink their tap water.

In statements sent to NEWS10 ABC, both Saint-Gobain and Honeywell acknowledged the complaint was filed, and both said they have been and will continue to work with the state, county and village to get people clean water.

Michelle O’Leary lives in Hoosick Falls and was a named plaintiff. She was glad the companies are working to help.

“It’s a bit of a relief,” she said. “I’ve heard a lot about negotiations and ideas and different things going around, but the fact that it’s finally in the works and been submitted is, I think, wonderful for a lot of people here.”

Lawyers representing O’Leary and the other plaintiffs agree.

“I think that it’s very difficult for those of us who haven’t been through this to go home and not turn on your tap,” attorney Robin Greenwald said. “People in Hoosick Falls right now want to do that. It’s pretty extraordinary. They can’t do that without concern, so they’re showering, they’re bathing. They’re worried about that.”

Saint-Gobain is providing free bottled water while a new village filtration system is being installed.

STATEMENT FROM SAINT-GOBAIN:

“While Saint-Gobain has acted quickly and openly since learning of the presence of PFOA in the drinking water supply in the Village of Hoosick Falls, we respect the right of individuals to pursue their claims in a court of law. Saint-Gobain has, and will continue to work with the local, state and federal agencies to investigate the source of the PFOA in the drinking water. Saint-Gobain, as a member of this community and the largest employer, remains committed to funding clean drinking water – from providing bottled water for the community and most recently, through funding the installation of a temporary water filtration system, which should be fully online in the coming days. Saint-Gobain has also agreed to fund a long-term filtration system in the Village which, pending the approval of the design implementation by the New York State Department of Health, is scheduled to be installed in October.”

STATEMENT FROM HONEYWELL:

“On Friday, February 5, 2016, Honeywell sent a letter to New York State Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker offering our assistance for a program for private wells in the Town of Hoosick and the Village of Hoosick Falls that complements the testing being offered by public agencies and the work done by Saint-Gobain Performance Products.

“Late last year, Honeywell learned of the discovery of PFOA in the Village of Hoosick Falls public water supply. We understand that Saint-Gobain has been supplying bottled water to potentially affected residents and is working with state and local governments to install upgrades to the drinking water treatment system.

“Honeywell is doing a review to understand the historic operations by our predecessor, AlliedSignal Laminated Systems Inc., which operated in Hoosick Falls between 1986 and 1996.

After selling the business in 1996, AlliedSignal Laminated Systems conducted several site investigations and received ‘No Further Action’ letters from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Regulations did not require testing for PFOA at the time. Although we do not have complete information, it appears that operations at several of these facilities used polytetrafluoroethylene that may have contained PFOA as an additive or ingredient in the manufacture of fabric, films and tapes.

“We met with agency officials on Monday, February 8, again offering cooperation. We are committed to continued cooperation.

“We are working expeditiously with all parties, under the supervision, and at the direction of state agencies, to investigate and address groundwater contamination in Hoosick Falls.

“We have not seen the lawsuit.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.