Guilderland PD develop course on what to do during active shooter situation

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Police Department is teaching everyone what to do in case of an active shooter.

The course is meant to give people an easy plan to follow if they ever find themselves in a dangerous situation. Deputy Police Chief Curtis Cox says you should remember to add, avoid, deny, and defend. That means running away from the shooter, turning off lights and locking doors – and getting ready to fight.

“You don’t have to play fair. You don’t have to fight fair. You have to do everything in your power to defend yourself and maybe your loved ones that you’re with,” said Chief Cox.

Those who took the course tell NEWS10ABC they feel better just having a plan in case they are ever faced with a mass shooting.

