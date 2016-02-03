Sheriff Deputies: Fort Edward woman accused of welfare fraud

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say a woman is being accused of getting public assistance benefits that she was not entitled to.

According to Sheriff Deputies, on Wednesday February 3, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old April Rabine of Fort Edward. Officials say Rabine was charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

Based on the results of an investigation by the Washington County Department of Social Services and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Rabine is accused of failing to accurately report household income while receiving public assistance benefits. As a result Rabine received $5,550 in benefits she was not entitled to.

Police say she was arrested, processed at the Fort Edward Sheriff’s Office and issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Fort Edward Court on a later date.

The case is being forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review and possible Grand Jury action and possible additional charges.