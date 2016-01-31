New details emerge in alleged assault of three black UAlbany students

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – There are new details tonight in the investigation into reports of alleged harassment and assault of three black female UAlbany students.

University Police as well as the Albany Police said the events took place just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday. They said the incident started off campus with a verbal exchange but the fight took place when the CDTA bus arrived on the UAlbany Main Campus.

Police are currently reviewing video from the CDTA bus. They are also using this footage to help identify other people on the bus.

UAlbany Police said that although there is no evidence of a continuing threat they will keep additional units on campus.

All passengers and anyone with information that could help with our investigation are encouraged to:

Email UPD at UPDWeb@albany.edu , or;

Contact APD at (518) 462-8039.

