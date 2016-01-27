Mammoth bones during expansion project at Oregon State football facility

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KOIN) — Construction crews working on an expansion project at Oregon State University’s Valley Football Center unearthed bones from several extinct mammals, school officials said.

“There are quite a few bones and dozens of pieces,” Associate Professor of Anthropology Loren Davis said in a press release. “Some of the bones are not in very good shape, but some are actually quite well preserved.”

Bones found at the construction site included mammoth, bison and some kind of camel or horse. They were discovered in a 10-foot deep plot that could have once been a bog or marsh, Davis said.

“Animals who were sick would often go to a body of water and die there,” she explained. “So it’s not unusual to find a group of bones like this… We had all these types of animals in the Willamette Valley back then.”

None of the bones appear to be from humans, the school said.

Further testing will help determine the bones’ exact age.