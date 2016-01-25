Authorities: Wright Man accused of having sexual contact with two teen males

BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sheriff Deputies in the City say a 27-year-old Town of Wright man is being accused of having sexual contact with two male teens.

Officials say on Thursday January 21 the Albany County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that a 27-year-old male had been having sexual contact with a 15-year-old male victim and was also involved in an inappropriate encounter with a 13-year-old male victim.

Sheriff Deputies say the male was identified as 27-year-old Justin Dergosits who resides on State Route 146 in the Town of Wright.

Sheriff’s Investigators say they conducted interviews and executed a search warrant at his residence. Through investigation, it was revealed that Dergosits did engage in oral sexual conduct with the 15-year-old male victim. The investigation also revealed that Dergosits did attempt to view pornography and masturbate in the presence of a 13-year-old male victim. The incidents had occurred in various locations within the Town of Berne.

According to authorities he’s been charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the third degree and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was arraigned in the Town of Berne Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility with no bail. Orders of protection were issued for the two victims.

The investigation is ongoing and any other possible victims or individuals with any information are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 518-765-2351.