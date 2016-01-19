Protecting pipes and pets from freezing temperatures

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — Low temperatures mean a higher chance your pipes could freeze, or worse, burst.

There are some simple steps you can take to reduce your risk.

First, close the vents outside of your house, open cabinets if your sink is on an outside wall in the kitchen or bathroom, that will let warm air inside. Also, drip your faucets.

If your pipes do freeze, keep the faucet open that way as the frozen area starts to melt water will flow.

Apply heat to the frozen area. You can wrap a heating pad around the pipe, use a hairdryer or towels soaked in hot water. Do NOT use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater or any other open flame.

Your pipes aren’t the only things at risk in freezing weather. Your pets can suffer too. Cold air, sleet and snow can lead to chapped paws and itchy flaking skin or worse.

Here are some tips from the SPCA:

Dry your pets as soon as they come inside. Make sure you get their feet and in between their toes.

Bathe your pets as little as possible during cold spells because washing too often removes essential oils.

Massage petroleum jelly on their paws to protect them before going outside.

Never shave your pet in the winter. A longer coat will keep him warmer.

Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s probably too cold for your pet. So keep animals inside.