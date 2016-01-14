NY business group extremely opposed to $15 minimum wage

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – A leading business group says it remains “adamantly opposed” to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Heather Briccetti, president and CEO of the Business Council of New York State, said such an increase would be particularly harmful to the upstate economy and could lead to fewer entry-level jobs overall.

Cuomo, a Democrat, repeated his call for a $15 minimum during his state-of-the-state address to lawmakers on Wednesday.

If approved, the $15 minimum would be the highest state wage floor in the nation.

The Business Council also has concerns about Cuomo’s proposal for paid family leave, a measure which would grant up to 12 weeks of paid time off for workers caring for sick loved ones or a new child.

