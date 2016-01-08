NEWS10’s Tim Lake

Television broadcast news veteran Tim Lake returned to his Upstate New York roots in January, 2016 when he joined News 10 ABC as co-anchor of evening newscasts with Elisa Streeter, Lydia Kulbida, and John Gray.

Tim was born and raised in Ellisburg, New York, on the eastern shore of Lake Ontario, into a family of 13, many of whom still live in Upstate New York. He has also lived in and attended school in Walton, New York, in the Catskills. After college at SUNY Morrisville and SUNY Fredonia, Tim worked for radio stations and newspapers in Buffalo and Jamestown, New York before moving to South Carolina where he became a weeknight news anchor at the age of 22 on South Carolina’s long-dominant news station, WCSC-TV in Charleston. Tim later became the weekend anchor at KPRC-TV in Houston before moving to Philadelphia as an anchor at WCAU-TV. He spent 21 years anchoring newscasts at WCAU under both CBS and NBC ownership, 11 years as the weeknight evening co-anchor. He has made guest contributor appearances as a reporter on NBC Nightly News and the CBS Evening News.

Tim’s news reporting career has taken him to cover the Mexican earthquakes of 1985, several major Atlantic and Gulf Coast hurricanes, major northeast and mid-Atlantic snowstorms, and large passenger plane crashes; to Washington for the 1st Iraq War and presidential inaugurations for Presidents Reagan, Bush, Clinton, and Obama; World Series and NFC Conference Championship games and celebrations; the 9/11 terror attacks, and Hurricane Sandy in New York and New Jersey. He has hosted numerous documentary television programs and live celebrations and events for New Year’s Eve and Christmas holiday fireworks and musical shows, Mardi Gras, French Impressionism art exhibits, a White House chef and cuisine special, and investigative news programs. Tim has also field-anchored live newscasts from nearly every place imaginable: The White House and U.S. Capitol, the Mexican border, hurricanes and tornados, blizzards, the beach, and from helicopters for historic floods and massive fire events. Tim was once arrested and jailed for reporting on a criminal suspect in South Carolina. The charges were later dropped and the record expunged.

Tim has been honored with awards by the New York State Press Association, the Associated Press, the former Group W Broadcasting Company, the National Association of TV Arts and Sciences (NATAS), with mid-Atlantic regional Emmys, and he was inducted into the Philadelphia Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame in 2011.

Tim and his wife, Jaime, are the parents of three children. One of their proudest family milestones was achieved in 2015 when their son became a “46er”, having climbed all 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks by the age of 16. Tim and his family are avid skiers and they often spend vacations in the Adirondacks, the Thousand Islands, and along Lake Ontario. He is also the author of three books; one on the history of General Electric’s long-time summer employee island resort, Association Island, with MiSci (The Schenectady Museum). His latest book, Hang on and Fly, is a deeply researched historical narrative nonfiction account of the people and policy makers involved in the numerous tragic and dramatic crashes of passenger airplanes in the formative years of North American passenger aviation in the early 1950’s. The emotional story’s primary setting is Upstate New York.