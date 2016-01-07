Colleges tell students to leave their hoverboards at home

COLLIN BINKLEY, The Associated Press Published:
B.J. Daniels
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2015 file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver B.J. Daniels rides through a hallway at CenturyLink Field on an electric self-balancing scooter commonly called a "hoverboard," as he arrives for an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Seattle. Since December 2015, several universities have banned or limited hoverboards on their campuses, saying the two-wheeled, motorized scooters are unsafe. Beyond the risk of falls and collisions, colleges are citing warnings from federal authorities that some of the self-balancing gadgets have caught on fire. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Some colleges across the country are telling students to leave their hoverboards at home.

At least 20 universities have banned or restricted hoverboards on their campuses in recent weeks, saying the popular motorized scooters are unsafe. Along with the risk of falls, colleges are citing warnings from federal authorities that some of the gadgets have reportedly caught on fire.

Schools with outright bans include American University and George Washington University, both in Washington, D.C., and Kean University in New Jersey. Others say they will prohibit the scooters in dorm rooms or campus buildings.

The move has frustrated some students, especially those who got a hoverboard over the holidays. Some said they would bring the boards anyway.

Federal authorities say they’re investigating 28 fires in 19 states tied to the scooters.

