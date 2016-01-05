The NEWS10 Storm Tracker is available for visits to schools and organizations around the Capital Region. The goal of the Storm Tracker, when not reporting from the latest weather situation, is to help educate the community.

Wrapping up a visit with the kids at Northville Elementary…. Had a GREAT time…. kids LOVED the truck…. Thanks to Principal Tammy Reidell…. for setting this up…. pic.twitter.com/DmSAQZ1a8O — Tim Drawbridge (@Tim_Drawbridge) February 27, 2018

We stopped along rt 9N on the way to Hudson to chip off some ice from the Mobile Storm Tracker. Freezing rain has taken over.. icing over all the snow. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/1C9nnKvJMb — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) February 7, 2018

A few more shots of the 3rd grade and some awesome clouds! pic.twitter.com/gbydGEejOD — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) March 28, 2017

Spent some time with 4-6 graders at Schoharie Central Schools today! They're all ears about a potential storm next week 🌨 pic.twitter.com/zYG8Oy93B4 — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) March 10, 2017

The kindergarteners of Lincoln School in Scotia Glenville and I had so much fun this morning! Thanks for having me! pic.twitter.com/rIkrh00QqY — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) February 28, 2017

Thank you to all of the students at Lake Pleasant in Speculator for being my Valentines for the day! They even brought me chocolate! pic.twitter.com/uV0yv68kIu — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) February 14, 2017

I am MAJOR LEAGUE impressed with this sunrise! @WTEN pic.twitter.com/undUMwRSnB — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) January 10, 2017

Snow, I missed you 😍❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/QqPxwW86TT — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) December 5, 2016

I met some very interested weather fans here at Wood Road Elementary! What great and smart 1st graders! @WTEN pic.twitter.com/1JQCO4bBKU — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) November 15, 2016

Addison Ivery, 4th grader at Boulevard Elementary, dressed up as a News 10 met for Halloween, so she got a surprise visit from one! @WTEN pic.twitter.com/RXvLdDd0gr — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) November 2, 2016

Had a blast at Fonda Fultonville Elementary! They got to see firsthand how I predict rain, like for today's showers! @WTEN pic.twitter.com/6NUZePubid — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) October 13, 2016

A few shots from this a.m. visit to Renssalaer Park Elementary! Such good questions about the mobile storm tracker. Thanks for having me! pic.twitter.com/6et9y4StUq — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) September 28, 2016

It was great giving a presentation and showing the Mobile Storm Tracker to the Ballston Spa Rotary Club Thanks guys! pic.twitter.com/7v2WQ2G5Px — Greg Pollak (@GregPollak) July 19, 2016

Maple Hill Middle School students check out the #MobileStormTracker! pic.twitter.com/pscMeu2k3O — NEWS10 ABC (@WTEN) March 23, 2016

Yankee Trails driver, Hardy Rock snapped this unexpected selfie this morning during my live shot with the MST. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4kLekJN2m9 — Greg Pollak (@GregPollak) June 7, 2016

Some great 5th graders in Waterford-Halfmoon! Had a blast talking to them about weather and showing them the #MST! pic.twitter.com/4PVe7fLwVl — Greg Pollak (@GregPollak) May 24, 2016

Anthony and Brady are two awesome kids! They came to look at the Mobile Storm Tracker before their t-ball practice. pic.twitter.com/SKweimDLIH — Greg Pollak (@GregPollak) May 19, 2016

For the 4th annual STEAM Day at Maple Hill Middle School, News 10 Meteorologist Greg Pollak taught 5th graders about the Water Cycle, Clouds, and different weather tools. The students also played a game of Weather Jeopardy. In the final ten minutes of the classes, the students got to see the Mobile Storm Tracker inside and out.

Equipped with the most state of the art TVU Cellular Bonding system, the mobile StormTracker can bring you uninterrupted broadcasts from the most remote regions of our coverage area in the worst conditions.

The new Viasat Ka Band system allows NEWS10 to provide real time weather data and broadcast live while on the move.

The multiple weather systems aboard provide a unique animated mapping system that is unmatched in the area. There are two on-board cameras that allow us to broadcast a live look at the conditions as well provide face time with the meteorologist in the vehicle.

Storm Tracker News 10 at STEAM Day talking about technology and weather @WTEN @SchodackCSD pic.twitter.com/932l7KbBlG — Bob Horan (@SuptBobHoran) March 23, 2016

The NEWS10 mobile Storm Tracker can bring you to the heart of the storm by providing remote weather casts.

Check out some of the things the Mobile Storm Tracker can do:

