The NEWS10 Storm Tracker is available for visits to schools and organizations around the Capital Region. The goal of the Storm Tracker, when not reporting from the latest weather situation, is to help educate the community.

Storm tracker at Van Rensselaer Elementary

For the 4th annual STEAM Day at Maple Hill Middle School, News 10 Meteorologist Greg Pollak taught 5th graders about the Water Cycle, Clouds, and different weather tools. The students also played a game of Weather Jeopardy. In the final ten minutes of the classes, the students got to see the Mobile Storm Tracker inside and out.

Equipped with the most state of the art TVU Cellular Bonding system, the mobile StormTracker can bring you uninterrupted broadcasts from the most remote regions of our coverage area in the worst conditions.

The new Viasat Ka Band system allows NEWS10 to provide real time weather data and broadcast live while on the move.

The multiple weather systems aboard provide a unique animated mapping system that is unmatched in the area. There are two on-board cameras that allow us to broadcast a live look at the conditions as well provide face time with the meteorologist in the vehicle.

The NEWS10 mobile Storm Tracker can bring you to the heart of the storm by providing remote weather casts.

Request a School visit

