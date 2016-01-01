Man cites ‘bad year’ for allegedly slashing tires

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Greenport man was arrested after he allegedly slashed multiple tires early New Year’s Day.

Around 1:35 a.m. Friday, Hudson police responded to the Municipal Parking Lot on the 300-block of Warren Street after receiving a 911 call reporting a suspicious subject in the area. Upon arrival, police located a man in the area of Cherry Alley and the parking lot with a knife in his hand.

According to police, they gave the man verbal commands, which was followed by a brief standoff. The man, identified as 20-year-old Austin Willis, was taken to the ground and handcuffed, and police secured the knife.

“I came out and three of my tires were slashed,” Elizabeth Strickland, of Hudson, said. “So it’s kind of shocking on New Year’s Day.”

Strickland wasn’t alone. Joe Fierro, who owns American Glory BBQ, was also parked in the Warren Street Municipal Parking Lot.

“Then the next car was flat and the next car was flat and my other car was flat and then my truck was flat, so I knew something went awry,” he said.

A total of 46 tires were damaged, which left 15 vehicles disabled.

“It’s insane,” Fierro said. “This is a coward’s crime. Who does this?”

Police said Willis acted alone and appeared intoxicated. He did not give a motive for his actions, though police said he told officers he “was having a bad year.”

“Everyone goes through bad times, and it’s unfortunate that he had to take it out on our vehicles because I love my truck,” Strickland said.

Repair costs are already adding up for Fierro and Strickland.

“They’re $400 tires, and he’s going to cost me probably $250, and I’m into this for about a grand,” Fierro said. “And guess what? My deductible is a grand. Happy New Year.”

“I really like my specific kind of tires, so I’ll just go look for them again,” Strickland said. “Like, $600 maybe, so we’ll see.”

Willis was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of Weapon in the Fourth Degree. He was also charged with Unlawful Possession Alcohol, Open Container and Unlawful Possession Marihuana.

Fierro’s son was also a victim, and he hopes Willis will be forced to pay restitution.

“He should,” Joe Fierro, Jr. said. “There’s no reason why I should.”

Many of the damaged vehicles remain in the municipal parking lot.

Willis was arraigned and remanded to Columbia County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. He is due back in court at a later date.