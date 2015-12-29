Residents react to tornado in Mississippi

SEMINARY, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Seminary had a violent awakening this morning after a tornado hit the area.

An E-F1 tornado hit the area Monday morning.

Residents say they weren’t ready for what this storm brought with it even with weather alerts.

“I heard it start hitting the wall. It sounded like hail hitting the wall. I don’t know what it was,” Wayne Dickens, a Seminary resident, said.

Dickens says he went running down the hallway for his wife when the tornado starting coming through.

“I was trying to get to her so we could get in that hallway. The wind blew me out of the bedroom and I went sliding down the hall floor,” Dickens said.

Dickens and his wife came out unharmed unlike their home of 10 years.

“The bedroom… it ruined it. The bed’s wet, blew the ceiling out,” Dickens said.

“Wasn’t that bad at our house. Then we received a call that we had been hit down here.” Sandra Lott, a Seminary business owner, said.

Lott found pieces of her businesses scattered across Highway 49.

“We have U-Hauls scattered over in the north and southbound lanes and over in some across behind us,” Lott said.

While the E-F1 tornado took a toll on the town of Seminary no one was injured.

“We just pick up and go on. We serve a mighty God and He did this for a reason and he’ll see us through it to the end,” Lott said.

This morning’s storm was about a football field wide and nearly six miles long.