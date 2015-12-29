Young corrections officer dies in early morning accident after first snowfall

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 22-year-old corrections officer was killed in an accident on I-90 Tuesday morning.

Police say a tractor trailer and a passenger car were both traveling westbound on I-90 when the vehicles collided at about 1:34 a.m. and came to rest in the median.

The operator of the car, a 2011 Kia four door sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 22-year-old James Davis, of Albany. Davis is a New York State corrections officer and was returning home from work at the time of the crash.

Crews have truck unstuck from I90 median. Now they are loading it for removal. pic.twitter.com/DSi0qMOMEj — Heather Kovar (@HeatherOn10) December 29, 2015

The KIA involved in fatal crash on I90 has been loaded on a tow, about to be moved. Half of FedEx still in median pic.twitter.com/tAhYWivZ8y — Heather Kovar (@HeatherOn10) December 29, 2015

The operator of the tractor trailer was from N.J. The tandem trailer was owned by FedEx. The driver was not injured in the crash.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation, but the weather conditions at the time of the crash are believed to be a contributing factor.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Still trying to move FedEx truck from median of I90 exit 9 pic.twitter.com/9xnm9i2BBl — Heather Kovar (@HeatherOn10) December 29, 2015

Confirmed fatal accident involving FedEx truck and vehicle on I-90 Btwn exists 9 and 10. Live reports all AM @WTEN pic.twitter.com/XSM7ZRWmQU — Noel E McLaren (@NoelMcLaren) December 29, 2015

BREAKING: One person killed in crash on I-90. Several lanes remain closed. pic.twitter.com/Mn5Lce3QS8 — Nicol Lally (@tvnicol) December 29, 2015