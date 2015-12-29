Young corrections officer dies in early morning accident after first snowfall

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 22-year-old corrections officer was killed in an accident on I-90 Tuesday morning.
Police say a tractor trailer and a passenger car were both traveling westbound on I-90 when the vehicles collided at about 1:34 a.m. and came to rest in the median.
The operator of the car, a 2011 Kia four door sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 22-year-old James Davis, of Albany. Davis is a New York State corrections officer and was returning home from work at the time of the crash.
The operator of the tractor trailer was from N.J. The tandem trailer was owned by FedEx. The driver was not injured in the crash.
The exact cause of the crash is under investigation, but the weather conditions at the time of the crash are believed to be a contributing factor.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.