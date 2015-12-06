People joined together for annual Empire Plaza tree lighting festivities

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – It’s a very cold night and very foggy but that certainly did not stop everyone from meeting at the Empire Plaza for the annual tradition of lighting the big tree and fireworks show.

Carolers sang all the holiday songs you could think of to put everyone in the holiday spirit.

After that, there were speeches from the OGS and even our very own News10ABC weekday morning team showed support. Congressman Paul Tonko and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara were there as well.

Around 5:20pm, the big countdown began and the tree was lit up with all different colored lights and to end the show with a bang there were also fireworks.

I caught up with some people who drove here from faraway just to see this show and one man told me what the holidays meant to him personally.

“Being together as a family and enjoying being here taking in the festivities”, said North Adams resident Doug Grant.

Even though the ceremony and fireworks are over, people can still stick around for some ice skating with their family and friends.