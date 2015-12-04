Hit-and-run driver sentenced in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was sentenced in court on Friday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident.

In September, Lamar Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident without Reporting, a felony.

According to the Albany County District Attorney, the 34-year-old was driving a car when he hit and killed Renee Bruneau, 54, while she was crossing the street in Colonie in April 2015. Jackson then fled the scene and got rid of the car in a parking lot on Kraft Avenue.

After a months long investigation, Jackson was arrested.

During his sentencing, Bruneau’s fiancé, James Sheehan, and daughter both gave emotional victim impact statements. Afterwards, her fiancé said he didn’t think the charge nor the time Jackson will serve in prison fits the crime.

“I will only have her in my memories now, and I will always wonder what our future would have been like,” Sheehan said. “I still find myself picking up the phone wanting to share something with her. The world lost a gem when her light diminished. Anger is still a very present emotion in my grieving process. To hit someone and leave them there is something I will never understand.”

Jackson also gave a brief statement. He said he was sorry, but Sheehan said he doesn’t believe it was a genuine apology.

Jackson was sentenced to two to six years in state prison.