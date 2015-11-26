Watervliet FD celebrates Thanksgiving at station

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Firefighters don’t get a break on the holidays as they are always ready to respond at a moment’s notice.

But the Watervliet Fire Department also took the time to prepare its annual feast. Captain Jim Halpin said a few of the better cooks prepare dinner for all to enjoy. Some fire moms also help with the extra side dishes.

Halpin said they’re all thankful to share the time together.

“We do it because we love it,” he said. “Not necessarily working on the holidays, but it’s our job. We’re here. We’re here for anybody that needs us.”

Halpin said each year, they tackle the meal the same way: eat until the food is gone or until they get a call.