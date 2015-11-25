Thousands of children crossed US-Mexico border in October

SETH ROBBINS, The Associated Press Published:
Cuban migrant Eliel Becker bathes using a provisional shower, set up outside the immigration office in Peñas Blancas, Costa Rica, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015. More than 1,000 Cuban migrants heading north to the United States tried to cross the border from Costa Rica into Nicaragua, causing tensions to soar between the neighbors as security forces sought to turn them back. Nicaragua's government responded furiously on Sunday with a statement saying that Costa Rica "had deliberately and irresponsibly thrown, and continues to throw" the Cuban migrants into its territory, violating its national sovereignty. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics show nearly 5,000 unaccompanied immigrant children were caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in October, almost double the number from October 2014.

Immigration experts say the numbers, released Tuesday, show that the flow of immigrants from Central America has remained high at a time of year when it usually drops.

Some 6,000 family members traveling together also were apprehended last month — nearly triple from October 2014.

The most families and children apprehended at the border were from El Salvador.

Immigrants are also starting to venture farther west along the Texas border.

Unaccompanied children caught in the Del Rio sector jumped from 120 to 237, while 187 children were apprehended in the remote Big Bend area, up from just 13 a year ago.

