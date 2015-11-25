High school saxophone player earns top honors on a borrowed instrument

KXAN (AUSTIN) — An alto saxophone player at Austin High School has earned one of the highest honors.

Blaigne Ayuma Sixon, 17, just made first chair in All-State Jazz Band.

He started playing the alto sax in sixth grade at Small Middle School. “Most of the kids were just learning Mary Had a Little Lamb, and he came out and did this really cool jazzy version of Amazing Grace,” said Tonia Matthews, his middle school band director who has followed his progress ever since.

She said he has always been a natural performer, and very comfortable on stage.

“I’m really bad at talking sometimes,” said Sixon. “It’s a way for me to communicate with everyone else without even needing to verbally announce what I feel.”

Something else that sets the high school senior apart, all of his success over the last seven years has been on a borrowed instrument.

“They’re so expensive, but I’ve been wanting one for a really long time,” said Sixon.

He rents his current saxophone from the school for $25 a semester, and has his eye on one that is about $3,500.

“I’m not necessarily poor because I’m rich in happiness, rich in music,” said Sixon. “The money, the income is not so great right now.”

His mom, who mostly supports him on her own, knows it is the one tool he needs to follow his dreams of going to college and majoring in music.

“He’s held on for a long time, and he’s not mad which is good,” said him mom, La’arni Ayuma. “But he’s a senior now.”

About a week ago they were hit with a total surprise. Another mom who heard Sixon’s story set up a GoFundMe page.

“I don’t even know this person, but they support me and a lot of people support me and I’m really grateful for that,” said Sixon.

At last check, more than $1,100 had been donated.

“It does lift a little bit of the worry because it is a real worry for him that he won’t be able to play — and he plays everyday,” said Ayuma.

Click here for Blaigne’s Alto Sax Donation Page.