UPDATE: Power restored for most in Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, NY (NEWS 10) – Power was out to nearly 30,000 customers in Saratoga County Tuesday morning, but it has since been restored for most, and National Grid is working to help the remainder of customers left in the dark.

It was the second outage of the day.

National Grid told News 10 that the outage was caused by an equipment issue in the Town of Greenfield. The issue was off-road – making it hard to resolve quickly.

Power was out for about two hours earlier after a transmission line went down. Workers then had to manually reset the circuit.

National Grid says this is the same issue they were experiencing earlier.

28k Saratoga @nationalgridus customers out. Off road transmission pole damaged. Power should be back late afternoon. pic.twitter.com/slir1Ppw04 — Patrick Stella (@stellapds) November 24, 2015

To find out if your area is affected, or to follow the progress of restoration, CLICK HERE.