The Latest: Migrants protest at Greece-Macedonia border

The Associated Press Published:
Migrants and refugees stage a protest demanding to be allowed to cross the border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. Tempers have flared at Greece's main border crossing with Macedonia, where riot police pushed back thousands of migrants jostling to cross over, after Macedonia blocked access to people deemed to be economic migrants and not refugees. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

IDOMENI, Greece (AP) — The latest news as hundreds of thousands make their way across Europe in search of safety and a better life. All times local:

4:05 p.m.

About 1,300 migrants gathered in the Greek town Idomeni have been protesting peacefully against the decision by Macedonian authorities across the border to turn away migrants who are not from war zones such as Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Most of the protesters were from Morocco, but some were also from Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Lebanon, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Congo. They demanded to be allowed in, shouting slogans, such as “Freedom!” ”We are not terrorists” and “We are not going back.” An undetermined number have also gone on hunger strike.

By early afternoon most protesters had withdrawn from the border and set up tents a short distance away.

Macedonian authorities took the decision to exclude migrants from non-war countries earlier this week on the heels of similar action by Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia. The excluded migrants have been camping in Idomeni for three days.

