Red wagon day helps the less fortunate enjoy a Thanksgiving meal

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Volunteers of all ages wheel around their red wagons, picking up food at each stop, until their boxes are full of ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal.

When they reach the end of the circle, 65-year-old Kathleen Vaniderstyne will throw in a box of pudding to complete the package.

Kathleen has been volunteering since she was in her 30s and each year feels like a new one to her.

“It’s for someone who is just barely making it or just below that line and needs this program so much. That’s the gratification I get”, said Vaniderstyne.

About 2,500 families will receive a box and inside contains a variety of foods, ranging from turkey gravy to onions.

And that’s where you will find Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, doing his duty by helping out the community.

“It’s also the community coming together. You can see this room is full of excitement, people of all ages, young people. You could see people from everywhere come together for a great cause”, said Santabarbara.

The 300 volunteers will make their way through the makeshift food warehouse until the piles get smaller.

Boxes are then stacked in a corner, ready to make one family happy this Thanksgiving season.

“A benefit card, SNAP, unemployment, certain social security disability, anything that shows need. We’re not a government agency, we can make our own rules”, said Larry Lewis, who is the Secretary of Concerned for the Hungry Incorporated.

Instead of just handing out a Thanksgiving meal, by giving them ingredients it allows them to make their own meat right at home.