Ryan: House refugee bill won’t have religious test

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan says a Republican bill the chamber plans to vote on this week won’t limit Syrian and Iraqi refugees admitted to this country based on their religions.

The Wisconsin Republican’s description of the legislation contrasted with remarks by some GOP presidential candidates. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have said preference should be given to Christians.

Ryan said that under the House bill, Syrian and Iraqi refugees could only be admitted to the U.S. if intelligence and law enforcement officials can certify that they won’t be a security threat.

He says such precautions are common sense and the government’s obligation to American citizens.

Most Democrats have defended current screening procedures, though some have called for a pause since last week’s terrorist attacks in Paris.

