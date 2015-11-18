Ryan: House refugee bill won’t have religious test

Paul Ryan, Steve Scalise
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015, following a GOP strategy session. Calling this a "moment where it's better to be safe than to be sorry," Speaker Ryan says there should be a "pause" in Syrian refugees coming to the U.S. in the wake of the Paris attacks, and has assembled a task force to bring legislation to a vote as soon as this week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan says a Republican bill the chamber plans to vote on this week won’t limit Syrian and Iraqi refugees admitted to this country based on their religions.

The Wisconsin Republican’s description of the legislation contrasted with remarks by some GOP presidential candidates. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have said preference should be given to Christians.

Ryan said that under the House bill, Syrian and Iraqi refugees could only be admitted to the U.S. if intelligence and law enforcement officials can certify that they won’t be a security threat.

He says such precautions are common sense and the government’s obligation to American citizens.

Most Democrats have defended current screening procedures, though some have called for a pause since last week’s terrorist attacks in Paris.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

