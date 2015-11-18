MSP: Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with police

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who kidnapped an employee from an assisted living facility in St. Joseph was killed in a shootout with police Wednesday morning, confirmed Michigan State Police.

An administrator at The Willows, an assisted living facility located in the 3400 block of Niles Avenue in St. Joseph, told 24 Hour News 8 police were investigating a “domestic issue” at their facility.

A short time later, a MSP SWAT team responded to the American Inn on E. Napier Avenue in Benton Harbor, located about 4 miles from The Willows, where the suspect was holding the woman hostage.

Police say the SWAT team heard gunshots in one of the hotel rooms and rushed in. According to police, the suspect fired at officers who then returned gunfire, killing the suspect.

The female employee suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police told 24 Hour News 8. According to a deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, the woman had been beaten.

Police say no officers were injured in the shootout. A sheriff’s deputy said a MSP officer was shot in the vest, but is okay.

A corporate spokesperson for The Willows said the facility was put on lockdown, but all of the residents were okay.

Authorities have not released names of the suspect or victim.

