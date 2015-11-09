Gas & Grass officially opens for business

Kalyn McMackin Published:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Medical marijuana users can now buy pot and fill up their tank all in one place.

“It’s real convenient,” said customer Timothy Lee.

The first of its kind gas station sits next to Native Roots, a Denver based medical marijuana dispensary.

The two operate as separate businesses, but if you’re a member at Native Roots, there are some perks.

“You will save 15 cents per gallon on gas every time you visit,” said assistant manager Dustin Bills. “If you are currently a medical patient signed over with another dispensary, once you come sign over with us, you are eligible for a free tank of gas, up to 25 gallons.”

The gas station of course is open to the public but the dispensary follows all state mandated rules, meaning unless you have a medical card, you won’t get in.

“Not anyone can come get our marijuana,” said Bills. “You must be a Colorado, legal, current medical marijuana patient.”

And for those that are, well, they’re pretty excited.

“I think it’s the coolest, most innovative idea I’ve ever seen,” said Lee. “I just drove by and saw this and it’s awesome.”

The company says so far, the neighborhood has had a positive response.

“I personally have had person after person approach me off the street when I’ve been outside, telling me thank you for doing this, it’s a breath of fresh air, we can’t wait to see the improvements in our community,” said Bills.

