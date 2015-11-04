Special Report: Police Pest

Adam Rupeka has made a name for himself in the Capital Region by provoking police. News 10 ABC’s John Gray investigates what makes this guy want to take on police officers.

“I wanna know who you and why you’re videotaping this are right now,” said the NYS Police.

Who he is – is Adam Rupeka, but if you’re a cop you probably already knew that because for the last six months – he’s been taping, mocking and provoking police.

“You’re gambling your job right now. I’m gambling my job? Absolutely,” said NY State Police.

Just recently he got himself arrested when his drone, crash landed onto the roof of the State Capitol.

But what’s his problem with law enforcement?

It started in Troy when Rupeka was given a parking ticket even though he was sitting in the car. The former criminal justice major got the judge to dismiss it, then decided then to grab a camera and turn the tables on the police.

“This here is a dash cam,” said Rupeka.

He bought five cameras and founded the local chapter of cop block. His most infamous encounter, flipping off a Saratoga cop. the officer lost his cool, then his job.

“Do you feel bad that he lost his job or no at this point?” said John Gray.

“Um, I get asked that question all the time and I was surprised he did lost his job to be honest,” said Rupeka.

Rupeka says if a cop will react that way to an insult, he shouldn’t have a gun and badge. When he got a financial settlement from the city Gray told him how people reacted on his Facebook page.

“This is how they describe you. A low life, a bottom feeder, I’m glad he was pepper sprayed. Does that surprise you that people would say those things and does it bother you?” Said Gray.

“It doesn’t bother me quite honest, it’s the internet,” said Rupeka.

“He’s a poison out on the street,” said Officer John Cooney.”In challenging them, he ties up resources, in baiting them he brings out stress,” Cooney continued.

But not all cops take the bait.

“Are you trying to pick a fight with these guys are you trying to get them to come out of the car and put their hands on you?” John Gray asked.

“No, I don’t want them to put their hands on me,” said Rupeka.

Nonsense says Cooney.

“What I’m seeing is contempt, I’m seeing hatred and mostly what I see is him putting himself and offers in unsafe situations,” said Officer Cooney.

One thing’s clear, Rupeka and his camera aren’t going anywhere.

“If there a good cop and there doing their job the way there supposed to it doesn’t matter if there’s a camera there or not,” said Rupeka.

“Adam Rupeka has an agenda here and it has nothing to do with accountability for the police,” said Officer Cooney.