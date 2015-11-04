Person of interest officially accused of Schenectady stabbing, victim OK

By Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say the man they were looking for after a stabbing in Schenectady has been found.

Christopher Herman was located and detained in Albany at some point late Tuesday night. The Schenectady Police Department then arrested him in connection with Tuesday’s stabbing that occurred at 1224 Eighth Ave.

Detectives have charged Christopher J. Herman, age 32, of Schenectady with One count of Attempted Murder, a felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a felony.

Herman is currently being held in the city lockup and will be arraigned later this morning.

The victim, Lawrence Struenese, age 69, of 1224 Eighth Ave, is in stable condition and is still being treated at Albany Med.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s