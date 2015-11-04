Person of interest officially accused of Schenectady stabbing, victim OK

Related Coverage UPDATE: Person of interest detained after Schenectady stabbing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say the man they were looking for after a stabbing in Schenectady has been found.

Christopher Herman was located and detained in Albany at some point late Tuesday night. The Schenectady Police Department then arrested him in connection with Tuesday’s stabbing that occurred at 1224 Eighth Ave.

Detectives have charged Christopher J. Herman, age 32, of Schenectady with One count of Attempted Murder, a felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a felony.

Herman is currently being held in the city lockup and will be arraigned later this morning.

The victim, Lawrence Struenese, age 69, of 1224 Eighth Ave, is in stable condition and is still being treated at Albany Med.