Albany gears up for Ski and Snowboard Expo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Set up begins for this weekend’s “Albany Ski and Snowboard Expo” at the Empire State Plaza.

From choosing the right skis, to getting the proper fit on helmets and goggles, we turn to Dave Bulmer with Alpin Haus, a sponsor of the expo.

“Helmets are the most important part of safety equipment we sell; it’s going to protect your head. It’s also going to keep you very warm, said Dave.

While the Clifton Park store will remain open over the weekend, the Amsterdam Alpin Haus location is trucking all of its goods to the Empire State Plaza Thursday to set up. It’s one of several retailers that will offer the latest fashion and technology, as well as discounts.

“Buying ski equipment is important. It’s a big purchase. So you want to get the right ski that works for you, not only for size, but type of skier you are. If you are a low level intermediate, you don’t want to be on a high end race ski,” Dave said.

This annual event, now in its 54th year, is considered one of the longest running consumer winter sports shows in the nation, showcasing the newest fashion and industry equipment, as well ski resort packages. The first 400 guests each day will receive buy one, get one free lift ticket vouchers to various mountains and new this year, the expo features a New York craft beer garden.

The expo is Friday, Saturday and Sunday.