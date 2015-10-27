How to adjust your child’s sleep schedule to push the clocks back

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– This is your reminder, you need to change your clocks Sunday. And while that extra hour of sleep may be nice for some, for your little ones it may mess up their sleep schedule.

Doesn’t an extra hour of sleep sound nice right now? Well doctors say it is nice for teenagers.Typically, they find teens like to sleep in and it’s easy for them to adjust.

But if you have little ones, falling back means they may wake up earlier and mess up the sleep schedule of mom and dad. So to prevent that, docs say to push their bed time a half hour back.

So if they go to bed at 8, push it to 8:30 for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Try and get them ready.

“The funny thing about time change is we expect it just to have an effect on the child’s scheduling when they go to sleep and when they wake up, but I’ve noticed both as a parent and at the sleep clinic we also see kids have other types of sleep disruption, as well waking up at the middle of the nigh etc.” said Dr. Craig Canapari, Medical Director, Pediatric Sleep Program at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital.

He says you can expect a little bit of sleep deprivation after the time change but pushing back that sleep schedule could help. Keep the whole house a little bit more comfortable and as we know,  every minute counts.

