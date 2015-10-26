Police: 1 killed in Glenville car accident

Published:

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say one person is dead after a two car accident happened on Route 5 and Route 103.

According to officials, at about 8:30 a.m. Glenville police confirmed one person is dead and two others were injured in a two car accident. The passenger in one car was killed and the injured were transported to Albany Med. and Ellis Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation although alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

