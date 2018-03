ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another man has been arrested in connection to the hazing death of an University at Albany student.

Keith Rosengarten, 20, turned himself in to Albany police Friday morning. He has been charged with one count of Hazing in the First Degree.

Police said Trevor Duffy died after being forced to drink excessive amounts of alcohol as he pledged an underground fraternity. Rosengarten is the fifth to be charged in his death.

All five have been released on their own recognizance.