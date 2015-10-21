Speaker sets House elections for next week as Ryan seeks unity from divided GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker John Boehner says he’s fairly confident the GOP’s various factions will unite behind Congressman Paul Ryan as the next speaker.

Boehner is moving quickly to try to resolve the issue of his successor. He has scheduled a vote among Republican members for next Wednesday. Should all go as planned, the full House would choose its new speaker the following day.

Ryan is being dragged into seeking the job, despite having repeatedly said he didn’t want it. Last night, he told GOP colleagues he’d serve as their leader only if they embrace him as their consensus candidate.

But members of the hardline Freedom Caucus are expressing reservations about some of Ryan’s other conditions for pursuing the job, including his insistence on cutting back on the responsibilities to spend time with his wife and three school-age kids.

Congressman Tim Huelskamp of Kansas says no other candidate came in with a list of demands, adding being speaker is “not a 9 to 5 job.”

