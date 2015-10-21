October 30 & 31: Haunted house fundraiser for annual medical mission trip

POTSDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10 ) — Students in Clarkson University’s Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies Program will host a haunted house to raise funds for their annual medical mission trip.

Potsdam’s second annual Haunted Infirmary will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 11: 30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31, at Clarkson Hall, 59 Main St. in Potsdam.

Money raised from the event will fund the program’s annual medical mission trip to the Dominican Republic, where students in the PA program provide healthcare to the local community.

Visitors are lead through a haunted infirmary that has been taken over by zombies, and they will have to work their way through various zombie-controlled areas to make it to the end.

Tickets are $10 the day of the event and available for a discounted price of $8 if purchased online by Oct. 29 at www.hauntedinfirmary.yapsody.com .

To learn more, visit the Potsdam’s Haunted Infirmary Facebook page at www.facebook.com/potsdamhauntedinfirmary.