TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The state liquor authority suspended a Troy jazz club’s liquor license after repeated assaults there.

Just this past weekend, a large fight broke out between patrons at the RBC jazz club. A cell phone video caught the whole thing at the scene. Police were called to break it up and four officers ended up in the hospital.

Four other people were arrested.

As for the club, it will be up to a judge whether the suspension becomes permanent.