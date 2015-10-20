Decade-long tobacco dispute ends with settlement

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says $550 million will now be released from an escrow account, ending a decade-long dispute with tobacco companies under a 1998 agreement.

The account actually requires them to compensate states for the public health costs associated with smoking. The companies have been able to withhold a portion of New York’s nearly $800 million annual payments and require arbitrations on keeping a portion, arguing the state failed to properly enforce it with other manufacturers.

The Attorney General’s office says 90% of previously withheld funds will be released by next April, while the manufacturers will get a discount on future payments expected initially to be less than $100 million a year.

The discount will be tied to sales of cigarettes made and sold untaxed on Indian reservations to New Yorkers.