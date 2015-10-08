Name of UAlbany Stadium announced

ALBANY, NY (NEWS 10) – The name of UAlbany’s new football stadium was announced Thursday and Bob Ford Field now has some company.

Now called the Tom and Mary Casey Stadium, the title is only the tip of the iceberg

The name honors the parents of Sharon Duker.

Duker is one of the founders of the Bernard and Millie Children’s Foundation, which has donated $10 million to the UAlbany Athletic Department. That gift will be used in three ways. An endowment to maintain the state of the art stadium, another for student athlete scholarships, and the rest will go toward athletic initiatives including, but not limited to facility renovations.

“So this is a gift that’s really gonna impact all of our student athletes, all of our programs, the campus community, the capital region, not just for this moment and this year but for many generations to come,” Mark Benson told News 10

It’s important to note the name of the stadium has not replaced the name of the playing surface.

Legendary Coach Bob Ford is still honored in title, now known as Bob Ford Field at Casey Stadium.