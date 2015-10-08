10 Things to Know for Thursday, October 8

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOW SYRIAN MILITANT GROUP IS RECASTING ITSELF

Ahrar al-Sham, or Free Men of Syria, whose fighters have links to al-Qaida, is trying to portray itself as a moderate force fighting both Assad and the Islamic State group to garner Western support.

2. FOREIGN HACKERS TARGETED CLINTON’S EMAIL SERVER

Attempted cyberattacks originated in China, South Korea and Germany after she left office in early 2013, according to a congressional document obtained by The AP.

3. WHY COMING HOME IN SOUTH CAROLINA WILL SPELL HEARTBREAK FOR MANY

As floodwaters caused by record rainfalls recede, residents are bracing for the harrowing reality of just how much they have lost.

4. WHO WILL FACE TOUGH QUESTIONS IN CONGRESS

Volkswagen’s top U.S. executive is expected to be grilled on Capitol Hill as the emissions scandal appears to be deepening.

5. HEROIN ADDICT GOES THROUGH PIONEERING PROGRAM

The AP talks to Kylee Moriarty, who weathers ups and downs of getting clean after taking advantage of a police department’s addict-amnesty initiative.

6. CHILDREN’S CANCER IN JAPAN COULD BE LINKED TO NUCLEAR CATASTROPHE

A new study argues that thyroid cancer among kids in Fukushima is associated with the radiation that spewed from the disaster 4 ½ years ago.

7. AIRLINES WE LOVE TO HATE

Fans of ultra-low-cost carriers say cheap tickets set them apart, but for many travelers the new discounters take the aggravation to another level.

8. BELARUS TARGETS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

In the run-up to Sunday’s presidential election, the government goes after journalists who seek to skirt state censorship by broadcasting from outside the country.

9. AMAZON CHALLENGES ETSY

The company is launching its site for handcrafted goods called Handmade at Amazon, hoping to capitalize on shoppers’ appetite for homemade goods.

10. NFL HAS SOME LITTLE-KNOWN RULES AND REGULATIONS

Among them are “heads up,” ”delay of game,” ”same side,” ”hipsters” and “roger that”.

