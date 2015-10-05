Early morning house fire in Scotia

SCOTIA, NY (NEWS 10) – Fire officials are investigating an early morning blaze at 18 Wallace Street.

Firefighters say the fire started shortly before 4 a.m. and when they got there they found heavy smoke and flames on the back porch, but they were able to quickly put it out.

All four people who were inside at the time were able to get out safely along with two dogs.

Thirty firefighters were called to the scene.

The fire was contained to the back of a house and the home is not considered a total loss.

“This fire was much too large for someone with a fire extinguisher,” Scotia Fire Captain Dan Wanmer told News 10. “Most of the time the best thing to do is just get out and let the professionals handle it.

Wanmer told News10 they had a hard time finding the family’s cat, but the homeowner says the cat may just be hiding.