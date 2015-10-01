Schumer calls on feds to combat algae blooms

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says algae blooms are becoming a big problem in bodies of water around New York state and that the federal government needs to take action.

The Democrat said Wednesday that he’s urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to boost funding for programs that aim to reduce phosphorous runoff from farms that feed the algae.

State figures show that there have been 126 blue-green algae blooms in 87 bodies of water in upstate New York so far this year, a number which Schumer says is close to a record. The algae can worsen water quality, prompt beach closures and sicken fish, wildlife, pets and even humans who swim in or drink the water.

Schumer says aging wastewater systems are another factor, as occasional sewage overflows can promote algae growth.

In the Capital Region , there were 12 reports of blue-green algae outbreaks in eight bodies of water.

In Central New York, there were 24 reports of blue-green algae outbreaks in 14 bodies of water.

In Western New York, there were eight reports of blue-green algae outbreaks in five bodies of water.

In the Rochester-Finger Lakes Region, there were 16 reports of blue-green algae outbreaks in 11 bodies of water.

In the Southern Tier, there were 15 reports of blue-green algae outbreaks in 10 bodies of water.

In the Hudson Valley, there were 37 reports of blue-green algae outbreaks in 26 bodies of water.

In the North Country, there were 14 reports of blue-green algae outbreaks in 13 bodies of water.