North Adams church burglarized overnight

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – Emotions are high after hundreds of dollars in cash and gift cards were stolen from inside a locked church in North Adams.

Every week day, the Berkshire Food Project offers a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at the First Congressional Church. Some days, the project serves up to 100 people.

“They take care of us,” patron Robert Sawtelle said. “If it wasn’t for these people, we wouldn’t get sometimes food, clothing.”

Multiple rooms were broken into, including the church office. Laptops and office equipment were taken. A file cabinet was also broken into were cash and money cards were stolen.

Valerie Schwarz is the acting chef and executive director of the food project. She said she was shaken that someone would break in.

“I don’t come into the building anymore by myself,” she said. “I wait in the parking lot for the first volunteer to show up.”

Church officials believe someone snuck into the sanctuary and hid until everyone was gone. Then the person or persons broke into several offices.

Now, head of maintenance, Dan Dougherty, has to keep the church locked.

“It breaks my heart to have to lock this sanctuary, but I can search the church every day,” he said.

Church officials think the person responsible took an iron where volunteers were making crafts and then walked across the hall into a room where they smashed a file cabinet open.

Inside the file cabinet were gift cards and $250 cash. All of it was taken.

“The money I usually use if somebody needs a little something every now and then,” Schwarz said. “I give them a little money. If they need to go buy baby food or whatever.”

Those who come to the church for food and other services couldn’t believe that someone would steal from the church.

“If it wasn’t for these people, none of us would have food in our bellies or clothes on our backs,” a regular said. “We’d be on the road somewhere. There would be nothing. So I don’t understand why people have to steal.”

The church is continuing to clean up.

Earlier in the week, an office was broken into, but church officials believe it was someone with a key since computer files were deleted. They don’t believe the break-ins are related.

Police reports have been filed.