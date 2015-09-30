Julie Harper begins testifying in murder trial

SAN DIEGO, CA (NEWS10) — Julie Harper is back on the witness stand Wednesday afternoon as she faces trial a second time for the death of her husband, Jason Harper.

The 42-year-old San Diego stay-at-home mom was acquitted of first degree murder last year, admitting she killed her husband but calling it self-defense.

Now she’s facing second degree charges, telling the new jury yesterday she was the victim — testifying that her husband verbally and physically abused her for years.

Harper says she kept a record of the abuse in a red journal.

Heart wrenching testimony was also heard from the couple’s children who were home during the shooting.

Police say Harper disappeared for 24 hours after her husband’s death with her passport and thousands of dollars. The gun was never found.

Jurors will get to hear her side of what happened Wednesday afternoon.