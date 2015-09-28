ICYMI: Supermoon viewer photos flood into NEWS10ABC

Chrissy Perrott‎

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A rare site in the skies Sunday night had a lot of people in the area staying up late to catch a glimpse of the Supermoon lunar eclipse. Among them, one of our photographers Chris Boehlke, took this time lapse video of the eclipse over the Capital Region.

What made this even so rare is that the eclipse happened during a Supermoon, meaning the moon was at its closest point to earth in its orbit.

That hasn’t happened since 1982 and won’t happen again until 2033.

