Moose captured in Troy dies

BERLIN, NY (NEWS 10) – A moose that was captured in Troy on Monday was euthanized after it failed to regain body functions.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, the moose was taken to the Capital District Wildlife Management area where it was observed.

To remove the moose from the city, DEC officers tranquilized the animal.

Upon waking up the animal failed to regain movement in its hind legs.

“Euthanizing an animal is not a decision we take lightly and is always an option of last resort. In this case, it was the most humane option for the animal,” DEC Regional Director Keith Goertz said.

Preliminary necropsy results indicate that the moose had severely torn muscles in both inner thighs, which could have occurred by the slipping and splaying of the moose’s hind legs

This may have occurred when the moose traveled from Watervliet to Troy on his last swim across the Hudson River, where he would have had to traverse large slippery rock shores at low tide.

There were no signs of any pre-existing injury on this moose, but it is likely that the leg injuries occurred before the animal was chemically immobilized.